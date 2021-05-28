Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

