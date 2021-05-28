Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,390,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

