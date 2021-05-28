Brokers Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.07.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $332.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.76 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.