Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

