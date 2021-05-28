Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

