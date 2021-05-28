Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.75 ($197.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €142.90 ($168.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €151.64 and a 200 day moving average of €143.55. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

