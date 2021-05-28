Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €96.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HEI opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.41 and its 200-day moving average is €67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of -6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

