Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.75 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

