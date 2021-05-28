Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 97048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Specifically, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

