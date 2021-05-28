First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYFW. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in First Western Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.