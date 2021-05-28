Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Equinor ASA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

