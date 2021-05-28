Michael Cunningham Purchases 30,000 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Michael Cunningham acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of SCE stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.27. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £130.72 million and a PE ratio of -44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

