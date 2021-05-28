Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Summit Materials traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

