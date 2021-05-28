Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Summit Materials traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 2144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.
In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
