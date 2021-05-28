The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 251,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,730,950 shares.The stock last traded at $250.31 and had previously closed at $241.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

