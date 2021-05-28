Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Targa Resources by 586.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

