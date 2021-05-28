KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

