American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

