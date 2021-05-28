DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.61 ($76.01).

VNA opened at €51.24 ($60.28) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

