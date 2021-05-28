Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.87 ($102.20) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.15 and its 200 day moving average is €82.09.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

