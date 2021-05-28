Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

