DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

DV opened at $36.72 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.