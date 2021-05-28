Brokers Set Expectations for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $854.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.63. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

