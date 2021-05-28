Fundamental Research Analysts Give Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) a C$0.18 Price Target

Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) has been assigned a C$0.18 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:ROVR opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10. Rover Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

