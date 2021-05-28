Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 2nd (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SGTX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sigilon Therapeutics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 million and a PE ratio of -45.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

