West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $13.92 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

WFG stock opened at C$94.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

