KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) Insider Dominic White Purchases 41,666 Shares

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) insider Dominic White bought 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.88 ($9,798.64).

Shares of KCR opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday. KCR Residential REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.50 ($0.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Get KCR Residential REIT alerts:

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.