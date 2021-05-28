Insider Selling: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Sells 525,616 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 525,616 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £168,197.12 ($219,750.61).
Shares of Time Finance stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Time Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.59.
About Time Finance
