Insider Selling: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Sells 525,616 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 525,616 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £168,197.12 ($219,750.61).

Shares of Time Finance stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Time Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.59.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

