AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 71.2% in May

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $4.63 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

