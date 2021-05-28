Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VACC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

