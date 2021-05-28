BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 73.5% in May

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the April 29th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBQ opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.12. BBQ has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $16.52.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $921,109. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

