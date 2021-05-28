Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIHS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

