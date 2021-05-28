Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.