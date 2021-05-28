NuBits Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $882.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.