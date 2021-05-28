Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.89

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $49.68. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 115,385 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

