Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.37

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.37 and traded as high as $48.25. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 27,480 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.37.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.
About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
