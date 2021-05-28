Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.37

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.37 and traded as high as $48.25. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 27,480 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

