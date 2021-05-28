African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) rose 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 61,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 54,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

