Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

FLTDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

