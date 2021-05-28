Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FRD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 130,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.