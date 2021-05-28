Insureum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $799,413.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $799,413.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00083374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.30 or 0.00951298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.68 or 0.09543600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars.

