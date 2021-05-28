WINk (WIN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00895797 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

