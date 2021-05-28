Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and $21,575.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

