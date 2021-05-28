Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00340828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00186871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00035850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.00871453 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

