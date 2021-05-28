Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$37.50 and last traded at C$37.72. Approximately 152,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 96,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWEL shares. Scotiabank lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.