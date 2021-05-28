Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.85. 351,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,219,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

