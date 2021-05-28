Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.13. 7,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

