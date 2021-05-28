Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 4,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ACAZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.