Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Mapfre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

