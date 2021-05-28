StormX (STMX) Market Cap Hits $231.80 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. StormX has a market cap of $231.80 million and $14.37 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.24 or 0.00949322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09512364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093197 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,630,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.