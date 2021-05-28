Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $268,672.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00082406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.24 or 0.00949322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.64 or 0.09512364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,135,990,811,881 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

