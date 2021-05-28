LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 72,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $247.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

